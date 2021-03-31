Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.85.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $368.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $11,424,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

