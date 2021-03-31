Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,309 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $368.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.47. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.14 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

