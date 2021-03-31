II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -605.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.