IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.