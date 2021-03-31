IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $240.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

