IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

