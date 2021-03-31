IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

