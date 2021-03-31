IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,578 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

