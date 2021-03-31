IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,833,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,110,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $465.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.50 and its 200 day moving average is $476.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

