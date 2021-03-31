IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

