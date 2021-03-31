IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

