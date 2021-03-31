IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.