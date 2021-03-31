IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

