IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) PT Raised to GBX 56

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 26.65 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. IGas Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.