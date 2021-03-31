IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.
IEX stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a one year low of $127.48 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.83.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
