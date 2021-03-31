IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

IEX stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a one year low of $127.48 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

