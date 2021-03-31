IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.15 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. IDEX has a market cap of $95.36 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,695.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

