I-Mab’s (IMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $4,767,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

