HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 683,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

