Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

