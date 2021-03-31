Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

