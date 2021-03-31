HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 2,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. HV Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

