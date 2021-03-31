Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

HUM stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.