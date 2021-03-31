Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $19.49. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 92,013 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGEN. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

