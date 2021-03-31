Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

