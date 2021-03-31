Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes $994,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,461,281,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

