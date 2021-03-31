Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,075 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.25. 2,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

