Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,072,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 36,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $209.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

