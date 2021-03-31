Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

