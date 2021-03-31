Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

