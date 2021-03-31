Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.66.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

