Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 134 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of PVH traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.