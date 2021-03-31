Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,089,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 585,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

