Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. 9,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

