Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 58,470 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Athenex worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 36,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

