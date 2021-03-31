HSBC Downgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Reduce

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

