Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 40.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.