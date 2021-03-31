Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sells $481,490.99 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 35,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $481,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $721,853.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00.

Shares of HOOK opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.