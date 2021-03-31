HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. 269,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. HomeStreet has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

