Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce sales of $171.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the highest is $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $671.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

HOMB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 7,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.