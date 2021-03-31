HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HMNF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. HMN Financial has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

