Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HTHIY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.