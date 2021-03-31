Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Hess stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

