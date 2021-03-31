Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,588. The company has a market capitalization of $720,590.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.