Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,588. The company has a market capitalization of $720,590.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

