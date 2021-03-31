Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HEPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 57,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

