HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1,433.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,840.77 or 1.00081058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,259,278 coins and its circulating supply is 261,124,128 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

