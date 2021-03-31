Helen M. Mahy Acquires 8,184 Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.48 ($13,044.79).

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.46. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.92%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

