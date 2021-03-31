HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HDELY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

