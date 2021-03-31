HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €70.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.31 ($82.71).

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ETR HEI traded up €1.66 ($1.95) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €78.36 ($92.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.15. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a one year high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

