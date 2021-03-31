Head-To-Head Analysis: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -273.10% -20.72% -18.35% Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 4 12 0 2.56 Cortexyme 2 1 4 0 2.29

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $158.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.85%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.41%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $289.59 million 30.01 $66.86 million $1.17 98.46 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -17.48

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in the development of regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

