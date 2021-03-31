HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

