HC Wainwright Increases Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $68.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

AKRO stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $987.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

